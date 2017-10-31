N12bn crypto currency: Reps urge CBN to direct bank to release facility to Cashflowabi – Vanguard
ABUJA—THE House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to direct Diamond Bank, in the overriding interest of 60,000 Nigerian subscribers, to release facility to Cashflowabi to disburse N12 billion Crypto currency to the depositors.
