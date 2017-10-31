N17bn pension fraud: Police, EFCC speak on Maina, Interpol

…We’re trying to find out latest situation—NPF

…Maina remains wanted on our list— EFCC

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor & Erunke Joseph

ABUJA—One week after the Presidency ordered the sack of wanted ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, and announced the issuance of a fresh warrant for his arrest and listing of his name on its wanted list, indication has emerged that the fugitive’s name is not listed anywhere on the international police, Interpol, list.

Checks conducted by Vanguard, yesterday, revealed that the current Interpol’s list of Wanted Persons for various crimes, including financial, organised crimes, drugs, trading on human beings and fraud did not have anyone with the name of Abdulrasheed Maina.

Finding by the newspaper, on Sunday, showed that no Nigerian, dead or alive, is listed among the 140 persons whose names and pictures appear on Interpol list of wanted person for various crimes conspicuously displayed on the agency’s website: https://www.interpol.int/notice/search/wanted/(offset)/135

The finding contradicts the Presidency’s claim last Thursday that the fugitive’s name had ‘just been added’ to Interpol’s wanted persons’ list after being issued with fresh warrant of arrest.

While speaking on ‘Mainagate’ on a national television last Thursday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Mr. Garba Shehu, had announced that Maina had been listed on Interpol’s list of wanted elements and would soon have his day in court over the looting of pension funds.

Shehu said: “In fact, the Interpol just put Maina on their wanted list now. A fresh warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.”

Maina still on our wanted persons’ list — EFCC

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said Maina was still wanted in connection with the financial crimes he committed against Nigeria.

Spokesman for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, told Vanguard that since Maina was declared wanted by the agency in 2015, and his name sent to the Interpol through the Nigeria Police Force, his name had not been removed and the man remained wanted.

“Maina remains on our wanted persons’ list and we are still looking for him. Once we submitted his name to the Interpol through the Nigerian Police, the EFCC believes the police have done the needful to send his name to Interpol because the commission cannot send the name directly to the headquarters of the International Police in France,” Wilson said.

Wilson said, however, that he was not aware if a fresh request had been sent to the international watchdog in the light of the recent sacking of the wanted man on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari following the discovery that Maina returned to the country and started work after absconding for over three years.

But the Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, dodged attempts by Vanguard to establish whether the Interpol had, indeed, issued fresh arrest warrant against Maina and if he had been listed on the agency’s wanted persons’ list.

We’re trying to find out true position —NPF

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, when asked by Vanguard to comment on the decision of Interpol on Maina, said he needed to confirm the true position of the suspect with the police before speaking up.

After initially pleading to be given more time to seek information from his superiors on the Maina issue, Jimoh later recanted, saying he was not the spokesman for Interpol but the Nigeria Police Force.

“You want to know about letter from the EFCC to the Police and the Interpol but give me more time to get the information from the necessary quarter for you. I will find out and get to you, just give me more time,” he told Vanguard late yesterday.

On whether the Interpol has issued fresh arrest on Maina or declared him wanted, Moshood said:” I do not speak for the Interpol, I speak only for the Nigeria Police and I will speak on the efforts of the police so far in this regard when I find out what you requested from us.“

But at press time, Jimoh was yet to respond to the matter.

The post N17bn pension fraud: Police, EFCC speak on Maina, Interpol appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

