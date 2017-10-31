NAFDAC, Traders To Partner In Fight Against Fake Products In Rivers

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association (RSTMWA) has resolved to partner with each other to check the incidence of fake and counterfeit products in stores and market in Rivers State.

That agreement was reached on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the executives of RSTMWA to the South-South Zonal NAFDAC in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Speaking during the visit, the zonal coordinator of the agency, Mrs. Chinelo Ejeh, commended the market association for been responsive and said that the new cooperation will help the agency in its task of ridding the market of unwholesome products.

Ejeh, stated that NAFDAC has not been relenting in carrying out its routine inspections across the state and even in the markets, adding, “The agency often meet resistance from the market leaders whenever they come for inspections.”

She further stated that with the new collaboration, more effective and efficient regulation will be achieved.

Earlier in his speech, president-general of RSTMWA, Ambassador Edi Bright Chinedu said the association is ready to assist the agency in its task of safeguarding the health of the nation by exposing suspected fake and counterfeit food products in the markets.

Edi said, “My association has discovered that most fake food products are found in shops, street markets and rural areas and to this end we have set up Trader Marshals that will help in fighting menace”

He affirmed the readiness of the market association through adequate collaboration with NAFDAC to check the ugly trend.

Also speaking, coordinator of NAFDAC in the state, Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe commended the market association for their visit and implore them to always avail NAFDAC of relevant information that will benefit public health.