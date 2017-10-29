NAFEST 2017 Kicks Off In Kaduna Monday

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

All is set for the 30th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) which opening ceremony holds in Kaduna tomorrow.

At a press briefing addressed by the Director General National Council of Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC) Otunba Gbenga Runsewe said the edition of this Festival will be unuque in so many ways.

According to him, the 30th edition of the festival is unique because Kaduna is the only state that has hosted NAFEST five times.

“2017 NAFEST is special because its a time we are preaching peace. Also, amalgamation of Nigeria took place here in Kaduna at Lugard House.

“Similarly, coming to sit to stop the Civil War in the 60s was in Lugard House here in Kaduna,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that as part of this year’s NAFEST, the first cultural golf tournament kicked off in Kaduna as part of the festival.

“Today we have the first ever cultural golf tournament in Kaduna on October 28,” he said.

Otunba Runsewe explained that 2017 NAFEST with the theme “Nigerian Unity and Peace our Pride” will start on 31st with an official opening with Durbar, featuring the Emir of Zazzau. “Its a 100 per cent cultural,” he added.

According to him, an added bonus that this year’s edition of NAFEST would be the building of capacity to several youth through various skills acquisition.

“Six different skills acquisition program will take place here for Kaduna people for free.

“The dream is Nigeria must work. We have to think out of the box and make Nigeria work,” he added.

Also in his remarks, Commissioner of Youth Sports and Culture, Mr. Daniel Danauta, said that Kaduna State welcomes the 36 states and FCT to Kaduna, which is home to all.

“Kaduna State is not just a centre, but the only one state that other states have cone to meet.

“We have another opportunity again to show the world what Kaduna has to offer. We welcome our brothers and sisters from other states. As a centre of learning, we assure you that there is enough to learn in the centre of learning. On behalf of our Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, I want to welcome all to Kaduna.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to Governor El-Rufai on creative Arts, Hajia Halima Idris said that it is a privilege to be part of history to making not just Kaduna, but Nigeria great again.

She said that Kaduna is home to everybody because all prominent Nigerians have homes in Kaduna.

Hajia Idris further said that it is also a unique opportunity to host NAFEST at the time when Kaduna State is celebrating its centenary anniversary.