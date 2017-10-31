NAMA seals deal on space-based navigation system – The Nation Newspaper
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NAMA seals deal on space-based navigation system
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aireon LLC of United States on exploring the deployment of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system in Nigeria.
NAAE Rates Navigational Equipment High, Calls For Engagement Of More Engineers
NAMA hires 40 new air traffic controllers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!