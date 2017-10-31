Pages Navigation Menu

NAMA seals deal on space-based navigation system – The Nation Newspaper

NAMA seals deal on space-based navigation system
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aireon LLC of United States on exploring the deployment of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system in Nigeria.
