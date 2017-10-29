Pages Navigation Menu

Name of SA soldier killed in DRC released – News24

Name of SA soldier killed in DRC released
Johannesburg – The SANDF soldier who was shot and killed by a colleague in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was Private Nomathemba Ngeleka, a mother of one, the SANDF said on Sunday. "She was based at 5 South African Infantry Battalion (5 SAI) in …
