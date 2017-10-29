Pages Navigation Menu

Namibia: Good Performances Despite Poor Attendance

New Era

Namibia: Good Performances Despite Poor Attendance
AllAfrica.com
Windhoek — What promised to be one of the biggest concerts on this year's local entertainment calendar, headlined by acclaimed American RnB singer, Omarion, turned out to be a poorly attended event with only about 200 people pitching. Despite this …
Omarion Performs To Empty Arena In Namibia After Fans Boycott Show – WATCHCapital XTRA
From The TwittersphereNamibian
Namibians boycott Omarion's concert after he didn't show up for a Press ConferenceBellaNaija

