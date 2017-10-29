Namibians boycott Omarion’s concert after he didn’t show up for a Press Conference

American singer Omarion‘s concert in Namibia was a no-show as Namibians reportedly boycotted the event. The singer was billed to perform at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Friday. He was however supposed to show up for a press conference earlier in the day but his manager claimed he was exhausted from his flight and […]

