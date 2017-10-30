NANS congratulates new SGF, Mustapha, calls for decisive action on Maina
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday hailed the appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The association, in a press statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Okereafor Bestman Opeyemi, also called for decisive action against the former Chairman of Presidential Task Force […]
NANS congratulates new SGF, Mustapha, calls for decisive action on Maina
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
