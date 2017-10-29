Kenya: Aftermath of Oct 26 Poll – Where Does Kenya Go From Here? – AllAfrica.com
The Standard
Kenya: Aftermath of Oct 26 Poll – Where Does Kenya Go From Here?
AllAfrica.com
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to be declared the winner in an election in which he had virtually no competition after the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) withdrew the candidature of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. However, the …
It's not yet Uhuru for Kenya
Nasa to use peaceful resistance in reforms push
NASA leaders hint at Raila Odinga calling for civil disobedience, boycott
