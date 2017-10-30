Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NBBF mourns Late basketball player, Daniel Dada

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, led by Ahmadu Musa Kida and other basketball community mourn the death of ex-Junior D’Tiger and International player, Daniel Daudu. The information is in a statement on the official website of the federation. According to the statement, NBBF is in deep shock over the death of Daudu, 28, involved in a …

The post NBBF mourns Late basketball player, Daniel Dada appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.