Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC reads the riot act to telcos over improper SIM card registration – WorldStage

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

NCC reads the riot act to telcos over improper SIM card registration
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed great concern over the hydra-headed dangers of incidences of improperly registered, unregistered and pre-registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, …
NCC restates commitment to qualitative servicesThe Nation Newspaper
After warning telcos, NCC inaugurates committee to check unregistered SIM cardsTheCable
Spectrum trading among telcos begins December, NCC saysDaily Trust

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.