NDZ supporters face criminal charges in Limpopo as ANC infighting intensifies – News24
|
News24
|
NDZ supporters face criminal charges in Limpopo as ANC infighting intensifies
News24
The ANC national conference nomination process, which is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, has intensified internal fighting within the ANC. Two ANC officials in Limpopo – ANC provincial secretary Nocks Seabi and deputy provincial …
Tactics sharpen as ANC elective conference looms – Theuns Eloff
Zweli Mkhize gets most nominations as Ramaphosa's deputy, Sisulu snubbed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!