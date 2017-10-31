Neville: United Must Beat Chelsea

Phil Neville says Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho must work hard to win against Chelsea.

Manchester United are staking a title challenge this season and are second on the table, five points behind City.

Neville says Mourinho must break away from his traditional defense when playing away and take the game to Chelsea.

He told Sky Sports, having seen the Red Devils grind out a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in their last trip to a fellow title hopeful: “Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on is a huge game for the Premier League title race.

“We saw what Manchester City did to Chelsea, beating them 1-0 and probably producing one of the best performances we’ve seen in three or four seasons.

“United have to win the game. I don’t think a draw is good enough but I think they are ready to win a game of this magnitude.

“Chelsea have the players to hurt you with Eden Hazard coming back to form. Will Jose look to man-mark him with Ander Herrera? Tactically I think it will be another game where he comes up with a plan to win the game.”

