New Music: Base One – Makana
Riding on the wave of his recent hit single, “Gbefun” which features Small Doctor, Aquila Records act, Base One is back again with another street anthem. This one is titled “Makana“. “Makana” is produced by Aquila Records resident producer, Mallow Reelz. Listen below!
