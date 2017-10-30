New Video: DNA – Queen
Mavin Records twin sensation Clint & Blair otherwise known as DNA present the visuals for their latest hit single “Queen“. The clean visuals was shot and directed by American director Garth Von Glehn. Hit Play below!
