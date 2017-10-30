New Video: Willie X.O – Kraze

Fast rising London-based Nigerian Afrobeats performer, Jocey Joseph-Ekwazi otherwise known by his stage name Willie X.O is out with the spanking video for his debut single titled “Kraze“. The video for the Krizbeatz‘ produced single was shot by prolific director Daps. Hit Play below!

