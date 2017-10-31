New Video: YQ – Gbanjo

Nigerian singer, YQ is here with the visuals to his recently released hit single “Gbanjo”. The versatile musician who is currently signed to his self-owned Hookmasters Records is not resting on his oars as he yet again delivers a crisp video to the highly melodious & lyrically rich tune ‘Gbanjo’. “Gbanjo” was shot in Lagos, […]

The post New Video: YQ – Gbanjo appeared first on BellaNaija.

