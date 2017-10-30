Pages Navigation Menu

NFF directs Committee to submit road map for Russia 2018 World Cup

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The  Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has directed its technical Committee to draw up a road map for Russia 2018 World Cup within 3 weeks.

Hon. Suleiman Kwande  told  Sportinglife that the NFF hopes   the Super Eagles can  go beyond the group stage and if possible to the semi-final of the World Cup.

He said: “The NFF  is focused and we intend to do more especially for  the players and the technical crew. We want to make sure that the players allowances and bonuses  are packaged before the kick off of the tournament  to avoid distraction from any quarter.”. Kwande said.

