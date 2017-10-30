Pages Navigation Menu

NFF dissolves its standing committees, sets up anti-corruption unit

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the dissolution of all its standing committees with the exception of its two judicial bodies — the Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

The Federation’s Executive Committee, at the end of its meeting on Monday in Abuja, said the standing committees would be reconstituted in a few weeks.

According to the meeting’s communiqué, which was released by the Federation’s Communications Department, the Committee also approved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF.

“This is out of the keen determination to comply with government’s due process and procedures, and as a way of further entrenching accountability and transparency in the execution of all NFF businesses.’’

The meeting was attended by 14 of the 15 Executive Committee members, with the Federation’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, also in attendance.

 

The post NFF dissolves its standing committees, sets up anti-corruption unit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

