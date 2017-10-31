NFF technical committee gets 3-day ultimatum

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has given the Technical Sub-committee a three-day ultimatum to submit the programme for the Super Eagles’ participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The board also took decisions on the grey areas in the NFF Bill pending before the House of Representatives.

Immediate past chairman of the Media sub-committee of the federation, Suleiman Kwande, who made the disclosure said that contrary to speculations there is no division in the board.

On the World Cup preparation, he said: “The technical committee has started sitting to give the board the roadmap of the World Cup programme for the team. We said it in our last board meeting that we are going to get grade A matches for the team.

“But we have directed the technical committee to give us the blueprint on how the preparation would be. The board had given the committee three days to submit their programme,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the board has dissolved all standing committees and approved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF in its determination to comply with government due process and procedures, and entrench accountability and transparency in the execution of all its businesses.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

