NGO launches 6 new variants of condoms in Lagos

News Agency of Nigeria An NGO, Society for Family Health (SFH) Nigeria, on Tuesday launched six new variants of condoms-Flex Classic- to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy in the society. The Managing Director of SFH, Mr Bright Ekweremadu, told newsmen in Lagos that the flex classic condoms were ribbed and flavored to provide extra sensation and heightened pleasure. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports SFH is an international NGO with mission to empower Nigerians, particularly the poor and vulnerable, to live healthy life.

