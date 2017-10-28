NHTSA to unshackle development of self-driving cars
The NHSTA will soon be seeking public comments regarding rewriting or removing regulations that could hamper the development and deployment of self-driving cars. Automakers and tech companies cheer the change, but some highway safety groups are concerned
