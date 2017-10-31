Nicki Minaj’s brother repeatedly raped me for months and called me his puppet, claims his stepdaughter – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Nicki Minaj's brother repeatedly raped me for months and called me his puppet, claims his stepdaughter
New York Daily News
Calling her his “puppet,” the brother of Queens rap star Nicki Minaj repeatedly raped his stepdaughter for months, according to emotional testimony offered by the now 14-year-old girl Monday. The dark and disturbing tale revealed in Nassau County Court …
Alleged victim testifies in Jelani Maraj child rape case
The 13-Year-Old Victim Accusing Nicki Minaj's Brother Of Sexual Abuse Shared Grisly Details In Her Testimony
13-year-old Girl Gives Chilling Details of How Nicki Minaj's Brother 'Raped' Her
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!