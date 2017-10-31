Nigeria: Alison-Madueke Moves to Compel Court to Join or Delete Her Name From Criminal Charge – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Alison-Madueke Moves to Compel Court to Join or Delete Her Name From Criminal Charge
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Monday moved to compel a Federal High Court in Lagos to issue an order listing her as a party to a N500 million fraud charge involving a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr …
