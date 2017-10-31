Nigeria Customs seize 300 bags of rice

The Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State has impounded 350 cartons of contaminated poultry products valued at N5 million and 300 bags of rice illegally imported into the country. The Comptroller of the Area Command, Sani Madugu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the command made the seizure within one week. He said four fairly …

