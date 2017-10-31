“Nigeria Has A World Record Number Of Imbeciles” – Professor Wole Soyinka

According to Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Proportionate to population, Nigeria has a world record number of imbeciles. Professor Wole Soyinka stated this while speaking on frustration with Nigeria and Donald Trump presidency, at an event in London over the weekend. The quotes were tweeted by Financial Times reporter, David Pilling. Piling wrote; ‘Proportionate to population, …

