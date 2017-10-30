Nigeria Has Been "Islamised Systematically" Before Our Eyes, Fani-Kayode Cries Out – Reactions

Is Nigeria technically being Islamized right in our very eyes? This has been going on and on and on and nobody is talking about it. This morning, former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has raised the issue of Islamisation of Nigeria and has urged Professor Yemi Osinbajo to remember why he was put as the vice president.

FFK raised the following issues this morning on systematic Islamization of Nigeria:

1.The D-8 countries are Bangladesh,Egypt,Indonesia, Iran,Malaysia,Nigeria,Pakistan and Turkey.They have one thing in common: ISLAM. @ProfOsinbajo talks down on CAN for raising the alarm of islamisation.Nigeria is now a member of EVERY Islamic org. yet no islamisation agenda!





2.Are we to keep quiet until they either pull down every church or announce it officially?Somebody needs to talk to the VP. He has forgotten why he was named the running mate to Buhari instead of his mentor,Bola Tinubu.He needs to study the book of Esther before it is too late!





