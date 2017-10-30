Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Wins Swimming Championship – Premium Times

Posted on Oct 30, 2017


Nigeria Wins Swimming Championship
Nigeria on Sunday swept the medals table to emerge winner of the 2nd Africa Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship at the newly refurbished National Stadium Swimming Pool. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria won 26 gold, 35 silver and 26 …

