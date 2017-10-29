Nigerian Basketballer dies in the USA – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigerian Basketballer dies in the USA
The Nation Newspaper
The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Engineer Musa Kida has expressed deep shock over the death of Daniel Daudu which occurred on Friday October 27, 2017. The former Nigerian junior international who was part of the junior …
NBBF mourns ex-Junior D'Tiger, Daniel Daudu
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!