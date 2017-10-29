Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Basketballer dies in the USA – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Nigerian Basketballer dies in the USA
The Nation Newspaper
The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Engineer Musa Kida has expressed deep shock over the death of Daniel Daudu which occurred on Friday October 27, 2017. The former Nigerian junior international who was part of the junior …
