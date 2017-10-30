Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Breweries grows nine-month profit by 24% – The Punch

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigerian Breweries grows nine-month profit by 24%
The Punch
Nigerian Breweries Plc has reported about 24 per cent appreciation in its profit before tax for the nine-month ended September 30, 2017. The brewer's PBT rose from N27.8bn to N34.4bn while profit after tax also improved to close at N23.9bn from the …
