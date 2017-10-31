Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian government agrees to pay civil war victims N50bn

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Monday, agreed to pay a total of N88bn for the complete destruction of the remnants of landmines and bombs used during the Nigerian Civil War. The said amount is also for other purposes, including compensation of the victims, and the reconstruction of public buildings in some parts of the […]

