Nigerian Man Wins 2017 BDBK German National Bodybuilding Championship

A Nigerian bodybuilder from Rivers state couldn’t hide his joy after winning the 017 Bdbk German National Bodybuilding Championship in faraway Germany. A Nigerian man by name John Henry GP, who is a bodybuilder by professional has made the county proud after winning the 2017 Bdbk German National Bodybuilding Championship held in Germany. The excited …

