Nigerians call for prosecution of former SGF, Babachir lawal

Some Nigerians on social media have called for the prosecution of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal following his sack. This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari sacked Lawal, replacing him with Boss Mohammed. While some Nigerians berated Buhari for taking so long in making his decision, some commended him […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

