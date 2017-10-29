Nigerians may stone us if we present Buhari in 2019 – APC group

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Some members of the defunct Congress For Progressive Change (CPC) from the 17 southern states of Nigeria, weekend said fielding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 Presidential poll will incur them the wrath of Nigerians and cost the ruling APC the election. The group, which spoke under the auspices of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), said Nigerians may stone APC members at campaign grounds, if Buhari is presented as their candidate. National Coordinator of the the group, Comrade Francis Ikonomwan, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, Edo state, described the call by members of Buhari Support Group on President Mohammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 election as “political sycophancy.

