Nigerians tired of Buhari’s ‘jagbajantis’ government – Charly Boy [VIDEO]

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Popular Nigerian musician and activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has said Nigerians are tired of President Muhammadu Buhari’s seeming non-chalance to their demand for the prosecution of alleged corrupt members of his government. Oputa stated this in a new video he made available to journalists in Abuja. In the video, Charly Boy […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

