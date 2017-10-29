Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s constitution established on faulty foundation – Cross River Speaker, Lebo

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News

The Chairman of committee handling amendment of the 1999 constitution in the 36 states Houses of Assembly, Rt. Hon John Gaul Lebo, has said that the framework under which the Nigeria’s constitution was established was faulty. Speaking with DAILY POST in an interview in Calabar shortly after delivering a speech at the 53rd birthday of […]

