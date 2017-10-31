Nigeria’s dollar reserves at $33.69 bln as of Oct. 27 -cenbank data – Reuters Africa
Nigeria's dollar reserves at $33.69 bln as of Oct. 27 -cenbank data
LAGOS, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves stood at $33.69 billion as of Oct. 27, up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday. The bank did not provide a reason for the increase in reserves, which stood …
