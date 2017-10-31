Nigeria’s external reserves hit $34bn— CBN
DEPUTY Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in charge of Financial System Stability, Joseph Nnanna has said Nigeria’s external reserves have hit $34billion from $33.6billion attained on October 25. The reserves have been appreciating very fast after hitting $32billion on September 18. Nnanna, who disclosed the latest figure in Lagos during the weekend while […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
