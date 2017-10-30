Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s external reserves hits $34bn – CBN

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Joseph Nnanna, has said Nigeria’s external reserves have hit $34bn from $33.6bn attained on October 25. The reserves have been appreciating very fast after hitting $32bn on September 18. Nnanna, who disclosed the latest figure in Lagos during the weekend […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

