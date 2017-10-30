Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s NNPC receives bids from 34 firms on downstream oil industry assets – Naija247news

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Nigeria's NNPC receives bids from 34 firms on downstream oil industry assets
Naija247news
A floating fuel filling station belonging to Nigeria's state oil firm Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) sits idle on a river in the oil rich southeastern Delta state, Nigeria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tife Owolabi. The Nigerian National
34 firms bid for NNPC security servicesThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.