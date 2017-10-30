Nikon closes a manufacturing plant in China as restructuring continues

Nikon is closing one of their manufacturing subsidiaries as the company continues to restructure for the changing camera market. The change comes with a 7.7 percent higher profit estimation because of reduced costs.

The post Nikon closes a manufacturing plant in China as restructuring continues appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

