Niniolas Releases Debut Album ‘This Is Me’

Niniola’s highly-anticipated debut album This Is Me is here – four days earlier than it was expected to be released.

Produced by Mavin Records’ Johnny Drille, it not only shows off the incredible voice you’ll be hearing for the remaining 12 tracks but reveals an artiste who clearly refuses to be put in a box.

With exceptional lead singles “Maradona” and “Sicker” solidified her status as the undisputed queen of afro-house, This Is Me proves Niniola has a lot more tricks up her sleeve.

But no need to worry, if you fell in love with Niniola for her afro-house bangers, the album still offers that up aplenty. “Bale” featuring Terry Apala, “Dola” and “Gbohun” find the singer in her element, offering up welcome variations on a genre that still has a lot to offer.

All the producers also do great work but Sarz is the standout, proving on “Maradona”, “Saro” and “Magun” that he and Niniola are a match made in music heaven. So, as debut albums go, This Is Me is honestly one of the best we’ve had in years – now let’s just hope it’s as successful as it deserves to be

