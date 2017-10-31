NJF plans open championship in Benin

The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) on Tuesday said it would hold an open championship in Benin City from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17.

The Secretary-General of the federation, Davies Oludare, told newsmen in Abuja that the championship would feature all categories.

“The championship is open to all state teams, institutions, clubs, military and the para-military.

“The championship will cover all categories in the senior cadre,’’ he said. Oludare said NJF was however still looking for sponsors for its programmes.

“For now, our main sponsor is a board member, Lovet Howell. But we still need other people to support the federation in the area of sponsorship.

“The championship is a big one and we are putting everything into it to ensure it is a success.

“If we get it right, it will encourage the sponsors to do more,’’ he said.

NAN

