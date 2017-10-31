NLC to convey NAC, CWC meetings over delayed national minimum wage









The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to convey meetings of highest decision making organs as part of efforts geared towards pressing home the demand for implementation of the new national minimum wage.

The two highest organs of the Congress are: National Administrative Council (NAC) as well as the Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings, according to Ayuba Wabba, NLC will be conveyed soon.

Both meetings are expected to hold concurrently at the NLC headquarters.

The leadership of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) had in September issued December, 2017 deadline to Federal Government to conclude the negotiation on the new national minimum wage.

Wabba, who spoke exclusively with BusinessDay, frowned at Federal Government’s inordinate attitude to the demands of organized labour for the upward review of the current N18,000 national minimum wage, described the ongoing consultation with as part of efforts geared towards asserting its powers.

According to him, the NAC meeting will be conveyed to review government position and come out with concrete resolution on the next line of action.

He also assured that the Congress will continue its consultation with its allies and affiliates towards pressing home their demands.

One of the labour leaders who spoke under condition of anonymity, noted that declaration of nationwide industrial may be considered during the consultation, considering the fact that the labour centres have been overstretched by the present administration.

“You know fully well that the issue of national minimum wage is a constitutional right, which provides for review every five years. Here we are nine years after.

“As you are aware, we have been on this discussiin for several months without making any meaningful progress, yet those in charge of labour matters keep posting us and the next thing you see is flying the kite of ‘No work, No pay’.

“That to us is not a problem, because it’s a matter to be handled by the relevant organs of the Congress. This I can assure you will be another boom for the country. We only hope it will not be allowed to degerated to total shut down of the economy. And you know it may take a long time from recover from the shock of such action, looking at the current economic predicament bedeviling the country,” the source said.

While reacting to the plight of workers at state level at a media briefing, the NLC President expressed displeasure over the misapplication of intervention funds released by Federal Government to enable the State Governments meet their financial obligations to the workers.

“NLC is the first organisation to lead two national rallies to demand for accountability and we will not stop at that. We will do whatever it takes, including calling names and even after they have left office, the process of investigating them must be on. Some of them enjoy immunity no, but it will not be forever. Therefore it is going to be an ongoing process.

“You may be aware that we have taken this fight from one state to another because it is also good to priories. Some of the Governors have done well and we have tried to encourage them, but some have done extremely bad in terms of managing these resources.

“We are going to name and shame them and you are aware that we have started that. We have visited some of them and have even identified how many months they are owing workers, including pensioners and we are not going to stop until we get a better deal for Nigerian workers and pensioners.

“We must continue to canvass for issues of good governance because a lot of them are hiding under the fact that the fight against corruption has not been taken with much enthutiasm to the level of states. That is why some of those issues are still happening. We have all it takes to drive the process to that level and we will continue in that manner,” the NLC helmsman pledged.

