NNPC moves to secure downstream assets
As part of efforts to consolidate on the successes recorded in the steady supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has mapped out strategies to boost security around its depots and pump stations to ensure they remain functional. Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company […]
NNPC moves to secure downstream assets
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!