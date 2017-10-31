No definite date for census — NPC – Vanguard
Vanguard
No definite date for census — NPC
ABUJA—National Population Commission, NPC, said, yesterday, that there was no definite date yet for conduct of census in the country. The commission also said it lacked the power to set a date for conduct of census in the country, saying such power …
