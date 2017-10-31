No going back on Gelegele Seaport project – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has assured the people of the state that work on the Gelegele Seaport is in progress as there is sufficient economic justification for its development.



Speaking to journalists on the socio-economic gains of the planned seaport, Governor Godwin Obaseki explained that it would serve as an agro-processing zone and will be driven by the state government and the private sector.

Reacting to the rejection of a motion on the establishment of the seaport, sponsored by Honourable Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma in the House of Representatives, Obaseki said Gelegele seaport will serve as an export processing zone, and added that the appropriate agencies are already being consulted.

“For me, I don’t understand what was being attempted or what the issues are at the House of Representatives. We never designed a Port that requires such a motion to be moved on the floor of the National Assembly. I must add that we are ready to work with all organs of government to realise this project as it will impact greatly on the economy of the state and region,” the governor said.

He explained that the seaport will be located where there is enough gas that can be used to generate electricity and power industries.

“There is sufficient economic justification for the Gelegele port and we will raise funds from the private sector to develop the facility. We do not believe that the federal government will stop or discourage Edo State from building a Port that is economically viable,” he added.

Obaseki said the seaport is on course as his administration is talking to consultants who are currently working on the designs and conducting studies on water depth, the width of the river and the amount of dredging needed.

He assured Edo people that a lot is being done to make the project a reality within the shortest and realistic time possible.

