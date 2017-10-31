Pages Navigation Menu

No Job Loss At ECG – Nana Assures – Peace FM Online

No Job Loss At ECG – Nana Assures
President Akufo-Addo has assured workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that he would not do anything that would vary their existing conditions of service. The assurance was given when leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) called …
