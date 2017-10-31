No Job Loss At ECG – Nana Assures – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
No Job Loss At ECG – Nana Assures
Peace FM Online
President Akufo-Addo has assured workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that he would not do anything that would vary their existing conditions of service. The assurance was given when leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) called …
Akufo-Addo worried about events in Togo
TUC wants "radical" SSNIT reforms in 7-point resolution to Akufo-Addo
ECG workers won't be disadvantaged in Privatization – President Assures
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!