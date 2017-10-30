NSCDC Deploys 1,000 To Rid Hotels In Kwara Of Nude Dancers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has deployed more than over 1,000 personnel to hotels in the state to arrest hoteliers engaging nude dancers.

The Commandant, Mr Wasiu Adeyinka-Ayinla, made the disclosure in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin on Monday.

He said that the personnel – intelligence officers – were already at their duty posts.

“Our intelligence officers are currently in various hotels day and night to arrest hoteliers who engage in strip dance,” Adeyinka-Ayinla said.

He said that the corps collaborated with other agencies to carry out the operation.

The commandant warned hoteliers in the state against keeping guests with questionable characters.

He re-affirmed the commitment of the corps to fighting pipeline vandalism and other acts capable of tarnishing the image of the state and Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Kwara Assembly summoned proprietors of hotels in the state on Aug. 15 over allegation of nude dances in the hotels.

The complaint was lodged to the Assembly by some religious leaders. (NAN)